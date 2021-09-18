Estás leyendo: Los talibanes sustituyen el Ministerio de la Mujer de Afganistán por uno "para la prevención del vicio"

Afganistán Los talibanes sustituyen el Ministerio de la Mujer de Afganistán por uno "para la prevención del vicio"

Este ministerio se encargará de asuntos como la vestimenta, la apariencia física y el comportamiento de los ciudadanos.

18/09/2021 Niñas afganas en la escuela
Niñas afganas observan una escuela en Kabul, Afganistán. WANA (Agencia de Noticias de Asia Occidental) / Reuters

Los talibanes han cerrado el Ministerio de Asuntos de la Mujer en Afganistán, y lo han reemplazado por uno para la Promoción y el Fomento de la Virtud y la Prevención del Vicio, según ha detallado la agencia de noticias afgana Khaama Press.

Este Ministerio de la Virtud y el Vicio ya era uno de los más estrictos en el Afganistán dominado por los talibanes de los años 90, encargado de asuntos como la vestimenta, la apariencia física y el comportamiento de los ciudadanos.

Según la cadena BBC, en el pasado esta oficina se encargaba de desplegar a una suerte de "policía de la virtud" que aseguraran el cumplimiento de la estricta interpretación talibán de la ley islámica.

Se lo conocía por pegar a mujeres que no fueran vestidas de acuerdo a los cánones talibanes o que caminaran por la calle sin estar acompañadas de un hombre.

Ya el régimen talibán ha relegado el papel de la mujer y en su Gobierno no ha incluido a ninguna. Además, preocupa cada vez más la situación para ellas, a las que se les ha prohibido hasta practicar deporte. 

Educación para los chicos

La noticia se ha conocido el mismo día que los talibanes han ordenado que todos los estudiantes varones de secundaria vuelven a las clases a partir del sábado, una medida que excluye a las mujeres.

El Fondo de las Naciones Unidas para la Infancia (UNICEF) emitió el pasado viernes un comunicado reclamando que a las mujeres no se las deje fuera de la reapertura de los colegios, si bien celebran la vuelta a las clases de los estudiantes.

UNICEF pide que se incluya a las niñas en los planes de estudio

"Estamos profundamente preocupados por que no se permita la vuelta (a clase) de muchas niñas en este momento", ha declarado la jefa de UNICEF, Henrietta Ford.

"Cada día que las niñas pasan sin educación es una oportunidad perdida para ellas, sus familias y sus comunidades", ha incidido Ford.

Antes del anuncio, el Ministerio de Educación afgano había señalado que todos los estudiantes podrían reiniciar sus estudios, si bien únicamente en clases segregadas por sexo y en la que las mujeres vistieran con burka, según ha recogido la agencia alemana de noticias DPA.

