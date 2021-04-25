Estás leyendo: Muere a los 59 años el diseñador de moda Alber Elbaz en París

Elbaz, histórico director creativo de Lanvin entre 2001 y 2015, también colaboró en las 'maisons' Geoffrey Beene, Guy Laroche e Yves Saint Laurent.

25/01/2015. Imagen de archivo del diseñador Alber Elbaz presentando su colección en la Semana de la Moda de París. - EFE
Imagen de archivo del diseñador Alber Elbaz presentando su colección en la Semana de la Moda de París. Etienne Laurent / EFE

PARÍS

El diseñador de origen israelí Alber Elbaz, uno de los nombres más conocidos de la industria de la moda y exdirector creativo de Lanvin, falleció este domingo en París a los 59 años de edad, anunció el grupo de lujo Richmond con el que colaboraba.

"Con conmoción y mucha tristeza nos enteramos de la repentina muerte de Alber (...) Era un hombre muy cercano y muy talentoso", dijo en un comunicado el presidente de Richmond, Johann Rupert. "Su visión tan singular, su sentido de la belleza y empatía dejarán una marca imborrable", añadió Rupert.

Las causas de la muerte no han sido divulgadas por esa fuente, aunque la conocida crítica de moda estadounidense Suzy Menkes apuntó por su cuenta de Instagram a la covid. "Alber Elbaz, el modisto fino, tranquilo y minucioso que ha dado prioridad a las mujeres, nos ha dejado después de semanas de lucha contra la covid".

Elbaz, histórico director creativo de Lanvin entre 2001 y 2015, casa de la que fue cesado fulminantemente, también colaboró en las maisons Geoffrey Beene, Guy Laroche e Yves Saint Laurent.

Caballero de la Legión de Honor en 2007, una de las más altas distinciones que otorga el Estado francés, Elbaz se destacó por sus diseños sencillos y por haber vestido a Nicole Kidman, Kate Moss, Chloe Sevigny, Sofia Coppola y Natalie Portman, entre otras.

El modisto, nacido en Marruecos y criado en Israel, acababa de lanzar una nueva startup en enero pasado, la AZ Factory.

