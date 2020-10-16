Alquilan una grúa para saludar a una amiga con cáncer que lleva meses hospitalizada

madrid
Las visitas hospitalarias se han reducido por la emergencia sanitaria por el coronavirus. Por ello, el grupo de amigas de Gabriela —una mujer de 52 años que padece cáncer y que está hospitalizada en Argentina— decidió alquilar una grúa para poder saludarla.
"Imagino que debe ser difícil para ella no vernos y buscamos la forma", ha explicado una de ellas durante una entrevista a la cadena de televisión argentina Telefé.
Otras de las integrantes del grupo de 12 amigas, ha afirmado en otra entrevista a un medio local que Gabriela "lleva interna dos meses en el Fleming" de Buenos Aires. "Con la angustia y el aislamiento, aguantar la situación es más complicado, por lo que se nos ocurrió visitarla. Sabemos que va a salir adelante", añadió.
Las mujeres, que acudieron con globos y una pancarta, pudieron saludar a Gabriela, que las observaba desde la ventana. En las imágenes compartidas, se puede ver el entusiasmo del momento.
