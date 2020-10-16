Estás leyendo: Alquilan una grúa para saludar a una amiga con cáncer que lleva meses hospitalizada

"Imagino que debe ser difícil para ella no vernos y buscamos la forma", ha explicado una de ellas durante una entrevista.

Alquilan una grúa para saludar a una amiga con cáncer que lleva meses hospitalizada. / CAPTURA - YOUTUBE
Las visitas hospitalarias se han reducido por la emergencia sanitaria por el coronavirus. Por ello, el grupo de amigas de Gabriela —una mujer de 52 años que padece cáncer y que está hospitalizada en Argentina— decidió alquilar una grúa para poder saludarla.

"Imagino que debe ser difícil para ella no vernos y buscamos la forma", ha explicado una de ellas durante una entrevista a la cadena de televisión argentina Telefé.

Otras de las integrantes del grupo de 12 amigas, ha afirmado en otra entrevista a un medio local que Gabriela "lleva interna dos meses en el Fleming" de Buenos Aires. "Con la angustia y el aislamiento, aguantar la situación es más complicado, por lo que se nos ocurrió visitarla. Sabemos que va a salir adelante", añadió.

Las mujeres, que acudieron con globos y una pancarta, pudieron saludar a Gabriela, que las observaba desde la ventana. En las imágenes compartidas, se puede ver el entusiasmo del momento. 

