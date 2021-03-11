Un centenar de activistas de América Latina firman un manifiesto en apoyo a una Ley Trans en España

MADRID
Más de un centenar de activistas LGTBI de América Latina han firmado un manifiesto, que han entregado a la directora general de Políticas para la Diversidad Sexual del Gobierno de España, Boti Rodrigo, en el que muestran su apoyo a la aprobación de la Ley Trans en España. En el escrito se lamentan los "ataques" contra los derechos de las personas trans que estas están sufriendo desde "sectores ultraconservadores".
"Quienes firmamos este documento: activistas, referentes culturales, periodísticos y comunicaciones, y militantes de diferentes organizaciones de la sociedad civil y del colectivo LGTBI de Latinoamérica, reunimos con nuestras firmas un pedido a las autoridades legislativas y del Gobierno de España para que den pronta aprobación a las demandadas Ley Integral Trans y a la Ley integral de igualdad de trato y no discriminación", comienza el manifiesto.
El escrito señala que el reclamo de ambas leyes está acompañada "por la histórica determinación del activismo Trans y LGTBI español" que, explican, ha sido "pionero en el mundo en la aprobación de la Ley del Matrimonio Igualitario" en el país, así como de "otras leyes que ampliaron los derechos de este colectivo en todo el territorio ibérico".
Ampliación de derechos
Los firmantes dicen sentirse "hermanadas y hermanados con
el activismo LGTBI español" y, por ello, reclaman al Ejecutivo, a las Cortes Generales, y al Parlamento Europeo, "que tomen todas las medidas correspondientes para aprobar sin demorar estas leyes". "Serán otro capítulo en la ampliación de derechos y la libertad de las personas LGTBI, y un ejemplo para la Unión Europea y el mundo todo", apuntan.
El documento termina ampliando su solicitud a "todas las fuerzas políticas, sindicales, educativas y sociales aliadas del colectivo LGTBI" en España, para que "en conjunto" hagan "toda la fuerza necesaria para sostener el compromiso histórico por la defensa y promoción de los derechos humanos de todas las personas en España".
