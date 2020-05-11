Estás leyendo: Arabia Saudí triplica el IVA a partir del 1 de julio ante el derrumbe del petróleo

Arabia Saudí triplica el IVA a partir del 1 de julio ante el derrumbe del petróleo

Riad suspende, además, la ayuda mensual que reciben desde  2018 los funcionarios del Estado para compensarlos por el creciente coste de la vida.

Un pequeño grupo de fieles reza ante la Kaaba en la Gran Mezquita de La Meca mientras practica el distanciamiento social. REUTERS

Marwa Rashad/Reuters

Arabia Saudí triplicará su tasa del impuesto sobre el valor añadido (IVA) y suspenderá una prestación para los empleados estatales, según dijo el lunes el ministro de finanzas del reino, que trata de apuntalar unas finanzas muy afectadas por los bajos precios del petróleo y la desaceleración provocada por el coronavirus.

"El subsidio por el coste de la vida se suspenderá a partir del 1 de junio y el impuesto sobre el valor añadido se incrementará del 5% al 15% a partir del 1 de julio", dijo el ministro de Hacienda, Mohammed al-Jadaan, en un comunicado recogida por la agencia estatal de noticias.

"Estas medidas son dolorosas pero necesarias para mantener la estabilidad financiera y económica a medio y largo plazo (...) y para superar la crisis sin precedentes del coronavirus con el menor daño posible".

En 2018, el rey Salman de Arabia Saudí ordenó un pago mensual de 1.000 riales (267 dólares estadounidenses) a cada empleado del Estado para compensarlos por el creciente coste de la vida después de que el Gobierno subiera los precios del gas nacional e introdujera el impuesto sobre el valor añadido.

Alrededor de 1,5 millones de saudíes están empleados en el sector público, según cifras oficiales publicadas en diciembre.

El mayor exportador de petróleo del mundo está sufriendo por la abrupta caída de los precios, mientras que al mismo tiempo las medidas para combatir el nuevo coronavirus probablemente frenen el ritmo y la escala de las reformas económicas lanzadas por príncipe heredero Mohammed bin Salman.

Las medidas de austeridad que se están introduciendo llegan después de que el reino registrara un déficit presupuestario de 9.000 millones de dólares estadounidenses en el primer trimestre.

