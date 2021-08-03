Puerto príncipe
Tras el asesinato del presidente de la República de Haití, Jovenel Moïse, en su residencia la madrugada del pasado 7 de julio, ya son 44 las personas que han sido detenidas, entre ellas 12 policías.
Recientemente se emitió una orden de búsqueda contra la jueza Wendel Coq Thélot, a la que se suma la búsqueda de Samir Handall, Liné Balthazar, ambos del partido de Moïse, el líder del partido Inifos, Paul Denis, y de los líderes religiosos Gérald Bataille y Gérard Forge.
A todos ellos se les busca por "asesinato, intento de asesinato y ataque armado contra el presidente de la República, Jovenel Moïse", según el documento.
El Fiscal de Puerto Príncipe, Bed-Ford Claude, que ha dictado estas órdenes, afirma que está "obligado a tomar las medidas necesarias para investigar, procesar y llevar" ante él a estas personas.
El médico haitiano Christian Emmanuel Sanon, está bajo arresto ya que es el que supuestamente ideó el plan. Entre los arrestados también hay 18 colombianos, en su mayoría militares retirados, y seis haitianos, tres de ellos con nacionalidades estadounidense.
Además, las autoridades han incautado 45 armas de fuego, numerosa munición y tres granadas en el marco de la investigación.
Según la investigación, el asesinato lo cometió un comando de 26 mercenarios colombianos que irrumpieron en la residencia presencial sin encontrar resistencia por parte de las fuerzas de seguridad que la custodiaban.
Durante el ataque, la esposa de Moïse, Martine, también fue herida por lo que fue trasladada a un hospital del sur de Florida y aunque regresó a Haití días después, ha vuelto a viajar a EEUU.
