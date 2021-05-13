Estás leyendo: Aumentan a 67 los palestinos muertos, entre ellos 17 niños, por los bombardeos de Israel contra Gaza

Público
Público

Aumentan a 67 los palestinos muertos, entre ellos 17 niños, por los bombardeos de Israel contra Gaza

Hay 388 palestinos heridos, entre ellos 115 menores. Desde este lunes, los grupos islamistas Hamás y Yihad Islámica lanzaron en torno a 1.600 cohetes hacia Israel.

Bombardeos de Israel contra la Franja de Gaza
Bombardeos de Israel contra la Franja de Gaza. MAHMUD HAMS / AFP

madrid

Actualizado:

Los palestinos muertos en Gaza en la actual escalada de violencia con Israel ascendieron hoy a 67, entre ellos 17 niños y seis mujeres, según ha informado el Ministerio de Sanidad del enclave.

Además, 388 civiles palestinos resultaron también heridos, entre ellos 115 menores, concretó la misma fuente. Desde este lunes, los grupos islamistas Hamás y Yihad Islámica lanzaron en torno a 1.600 cohetes hacia Israel -400 de ellos fallidos que cayeron en la misma franja-.

Por otro lado, un niño ha muerto y al menos 30 personas han resultado heridas este miércoles en el sur de Israel, por un lanzamiento de cohetes desde la Franja de Gaza.

Hamás ha anunciado el lanzamiento de otros 130 cohetes sobre Israel, que ha provocado que suenen de nuevo las sirenas de advertencia en Tel Aviv y las zonas cercanas a la Franja de Gaza , información confirmada por el Ejército en su perfil de Twitter, en el que ha indicado que los "israelíes están corriendo a refugios antibombas" en el sur, centro y norte del país. Entre los lugares donde se escuchan las alertas también está el aeropuerto Ben Gurión, Modiin o otras zonas más al norte como Nazaret.

Este lanzamiento de cohetes se ha producido después de que el Ejército de Israel bombardease la torre Al Shourouk, en el oeste de la ciudad de Gaza, que alberga las sedes de medios de comunicación, tiendas y residencias, según recoge WAFA. Se trata del tercer edificio bombardeado por Israel.

Desde este lunes, se han lanzado unos 1.600 cohetes desde la Franja de Gaza y el Ejército de Israel ha interceptado entre el 85 y el 90% de estos, según recoge la televisión israelí Channel 12.

Por su parte, el gabinete de seguridad de Israel ha previsto intensificar sus operaciones militares contra la Franja de Gaza y el ejército apunta a los símbolos de Hamás en el territorio.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público