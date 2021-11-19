Estás leyendo: Austria confina a toda su población a partir del próximo lunes para frenar el avance de la pandemia

"Los ciudadanos deberán asumir nuevas restricciones durante 20 días porque hubo demasiados que se han mostrado insolidarios. Les pido que sigan las medidas y que reduzcan los contactos", ha explicado el canciller federal Schallenberg.

Austria confina a partir del  lunes a toda toda su población. "Los ciudadanos deberán asumir nuevas restricciones durante 20 días porque hubo demasiados que se han mostrado insolidarios. Les pido que sigan las medidas y que reduzcan los contactos", ha dicho el canciller federal, Alexander Schallenberg.

