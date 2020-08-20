Bannon, exasesor de Trump y Abascal, detenido por quedarse con donaciones del muro con México

NUEVA YORKActualizado:
La Fiscalía de Manhattan, en Nueva Yor (EEUU), ha detenido al asesor del populismo de derechas Steve Bannon por haber utilizado parte de 1 millón de dólares para sus gastos personales cuando procedían de donaciones para construir el muro en la frontera con México prometido por el presidente de Estados Unidos.
El polémico exasesor del presidente norteamericano, Donald Trump, y del presidente de Vox en España, Santiago Abascal, fue detenido este jueves y acusado de defraudar cientos de miles de dólares de donaciones procedentes de esta campaña desplegada en Internet en 2018.
