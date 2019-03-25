Público
Elecciones Steve Bannon, ideólogo del nacionalismo populista, viene en unos días a España para 'motivar' a los líderes de Vox

Steve Bannon está en Europa centrado en las próximas elecciones a la Eurocámara. En una entrevista, sostiene que "cuanta más participación haya, mayor será la victoria del movimiento populista".

El exasesor de la Casa Blanca Steve Bannon ofrece un discurso durante una reunión política en Roma. EFE/ Ettore Ferrari

Antiguo asesor del presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, y apoyo clave de populistas de extrema derecha como el presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, y de Matteo Salvini, vicepresidente de Italia, Steve Bannon está en Europa centrado en las próximas elecciones a la Eurocámara. En una entrevista concedida a El País, sostiene que "cuanta más participación haya, mayor será la victoria del movimiento populista".

Bannon considera que en los comicios europeos los populismos están encabezando la alternativa de la "Europa de naciones, donde cada país gestionará sus problemas y le dará las soluciones adecuadas".

Asimismo, este ideólogo de los nuevos populismos anuncia en la entrevista que, a partir de la semana próxima, viajará a España —en donde mantendrá encuentros no especificados con líderes de Vox, partido del que es claramente simpatizante—, volverá brevemente a EEUU y arrancará a continuación un tour de cuatro semanas "por distintos países".

"Hablaré con sus líderes [de Vox], trataré de motivarles, que piensen que lo que hacen es lo más importante ahí fuera", afirma Bannon en la entrevista. "Las elecciones están en sus manos. Es lo que hacía con Trump cada día. Vox puede conseguir un resultado asombroso en España".

Este asesor, que dice no haber recibido "ni un dólar de ningún Gobierno o partidos" por su trabajo, define a la formación de Santiago Abascal como un "partido nacional populista". "No son profesionales, pero están orgullosos de ello. Están cerca de Bolsonaro y Salvini", añade.

Respondiendo a preguntas del mencionado diario, Bannon reconoce que le "encanta" Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ("es la rockstar número uno de la política estadounidense") pese a o estar de acuerdo con lo que dice. Y cree que ése es el camino en el que deberá ahondar Vox: "La política moderna mezclada con las redes sociales y con un mensaje adecuado te lo proporciona".

