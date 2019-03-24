Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Elecciones generales La derecha se quedaría lejos de la mayoría absoluta, según un sondeo

Podemos caería hasta los 40 escaños y Vox entraría como nueva fuerza parlamentaria con 30. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Casado, Abascal y Rivera convocaron y posaron juntos en la manifestación de la derecha en Colón.

Casado, Abascal y Rivera convocaron y posaron juntos en la manifestación de la derecha en Colón.

El PSOE ganaría las elecciones generales del 28 de abril con 122 escaños y un 27,1% de los votos, pero para gobernar debería repetir el pacto actual con Unidas Podemos y los nacionalistas o pactar con Ciudadanos, según una encuesta que publica este domingo El País.

El sondeo, efectuado por 40dB, da al PP 76 diputados y el 19,3% de los votos; a Ciudadanos, 55, con el 17,7% de los votos; a Unidas Podemos, 40, con el 12,3% de los votos; y a Vox, 31, con el 10,2% de los votos, formación que entraría por primera vez en la Cámara Baja.

Así mismo, ERC, obtendría 9 escaños; CDC, 8; PNV, 5; EH Bildu, 2; y CC,uno, y todos ellos sumarían el 13,4% de los votos.

En relación con los anteriores comicios de 2016, el PSOE lograría 37 diputados más, el PP perdería 76 y Ciudadanos ganaría 23.

El candidato del PSOE a la Presidencia del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, es el que mejor valoración tiene en la encuesta, y el peor, el líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal.

El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, es el segundo mejor valorado tras Sánchez, y le siguen los candidatos de Unidas Podemos y del PP, Pablo Iglesias y Pablo Casado, respectivamente, que se asemejan en valoración. La encuesta se llevó a cabo a partir de 1.500 entrevistas efectuadas entre los días 14 y 19 de marzo.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad