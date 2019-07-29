El primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, lanzará la mayor campaña de propaganda gubernamental desde la Segunda Guerra Mundial para informar a la ciudadanía de su plan para sacar a Reino Unido de la Unión Europea el próximo 31 de octubre, según ha informado este lunes The Daily Telegraph.
Johnson ha prometido que el Brexit tendrá lugar en la fecha prevista, haya o no acuerdo de por medio. Con este compromiso sobre la mesa, el exministro de Exteriores fue elegido la semana pasada por sus compañeros tories como nuevo jefe de Gobierno en sustitución de Theresa May.
El nuevo Ejecutivo destinará en los próximos tres meses unos 100 millones de libras (más de 110 millones de euros) en una batería de anuncios, principal eje de una campaña que han avanzado al Telegraph fuentes del Gobierno. Será una ofensiva sin precedentes en las últimas décadas y contará con presencia en radio, televisión y cartelería exterior.
Se emitirán las mayores campañas de información pública de la historia" para informar sobre la salida de la UE
El ministro de Hacienda, Sajid Javid, reconoció en un artículo en The Sunday Telegraph que el Gobierno emitirá "las mayores campañas de información pública de la historia" para preparar a ciudadanos y empresas para una salida abrupta de la UE. Las autoridades europeas ya han dejado claro que no renegociarán el actual acuerdo.
Finalmente, la ministra principal de Escocia, Nicola Sturgeon, que precisamente este lunes tiene un encuentro con Johnson, ha descrito la inminente campaña propagandística como "una vergonzosa pérdida de dinero".
