Contrajo la covid-19 hace once días y fue ingresado en el hospital londinense de St Thomas el domingo por la noche ante los síntomas "persistentes" que presentaba.

El primer ministro de Reino Unido Boris Johnson./ Will Oliver (EPA/EFE)
londres

Actualizado:

agencias

El primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, ha sido trasladado a la unidad de cuidados intensivos al haber empeorado su estado de salud por el cuadro de coronavirus que presenta, ha informado hoy un portavoz de Downing Street. Está recibiendo oxígeno en el hospital por los síntomas del coronavirus, pero "no está con respirador", ha afirmado este martes el ministro del gabinete de Reino Unido, Michael Gove.

Johnson, de 55 años, dio positivo por coronavirus hace once días y fue ingresado anoche en el hospital londinense de St Thomas ante los síntomas "persistentes" que presentaba. 

"Durante esta tarde, el estado del primer ministro ha empeorado y, bajo las recomendaciones de su equipo médico, ha sido ingresado en la unidad de cuidados intensivos del hospital", señaló su portavoz en un comunicado.

El jefe del Gobierno británico ha sido trasladado a la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) del centro médico, ubicado cerca del Parlamento británico, en torno a las 18 horas.

Downing Street subraya que Johnson se encuentra consciente y ha pedido al ministro de Exteriores, Dominic Raab, que ejerza sus funciones cuando sea necesario. En una rueda de prensa esta tarde, Raab aseguró que no ha hablado con Johnson desde el fin de semana. El jefe de la diplomacia británica presidió esta mañana la reunión diaria para coordinar la respuesta a la pandemia.

"El primer ministro está recibiendo una atención excelente. Gracias a todo el personal del sistema público de salud por su duro trabajo y dedicación", agregó el portavoz de Johnson.

