El presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, desde el hospital en que se recupera de una operación, anunció este sábado el nombramiento de un general como nuevo jefe del Instituto Nacional de Colonización y Reforma Agraria (Incar).
En sus redes sociales, el mandatario manifestó su "satisfacción" por anunciar al general del Ejército Jesús Correa como nuevo presidente de ese organismo estatal, responsable de la administración de las tierras públicas y sus catastros, así como de los planes de reforma agraria del Gobierno.
Esos programas han estado virtualmente paralizados durante los últimos años, lo que ha motivado protestas del combativo Movimiento de los Sin Tierra (MST), que representa a miles de campesinos que exigen espacios para desarrollar sus labores.
Bolsonaro, que asumió el poder el 1 de enero pasado, es muy crítico con el MST, que promueve ocupaciones de tierras tanto públicas como privadas para forzar al Gobierno a acelerar sus planes de reforma agraria.
Tenho a satisfação de anunciar o General de Exército Jesus Corrêa como novo Presidente do Instituto Nacional de Colonização e Reforma Agrária (INCRA). 🇧🇷— Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) 9 de febrero de 2019
El líder de la ultraderecha brasileña incluso ha dicho que propondrá una reforma de las leyes penales, a fin de que actos como los realizados por el MST sean considerados "terroristas", con lo cual las penas por esas ocupaciones serían mucho más duras.
El secretario especial de Asuntos Fundiarios del Ministerio de Agricultura, Antonio Nabhan García, empresario vinculado a los grandes hacendados del país, celebró el nombramiento anunciado por Bolsonaro y resaltó que por primera vez el Incra "estará en manos de un general".
Bolsonaro, que es capitán de la reserva del Ejército, fortalece con ese nombramiento la fuerte presencia militar en su Gobierno, que ya cuenta con el vicepresidente y general de la reserva Hamilton Mourao y cinco ministros procedentes de las Fuerzas Armadas, así como otros cuatro que estudiaron en instituciones castrenses.
