brexit Jeremy Corbyn respaldará un segundo referéndum sobre el brexit

"Estamos comprometidos a presentar o respaldar una enmienda a favor de una votación pública para evitar que un brexit sin acuerdo", aseguró el líder laborista.

Corbyn, durante el debate del brexit en el Parlamento británico este martes. REUTERS

El líder británico de la oposición laborista, Jeremy Corbyn , informará próximamente a sus legisladores que el partido respaldará una convocatoria para un segundo referéndum sobre el brexit, según un comunicado del Partido Laborista.

El Parlamento debe debatir y votar sobre los próximos pasos en brexit este miércoles, y se espera que los legisladores presenten propuestas o enmiendas, incluidas aquellas que exigirían que el acuerdo de salida se someta a votación pública.

"Estamos comprometidos a presentar o respaldar una enmienda a favor de una votación pública para evitar que un brexit sin acuerdo", aseguró Corbyn en una reunión de sus legisladores laborales, de acuerdo con extractos.

Antes intentará negociar un nuevo acuerdo con Bruselas

Si ese plan alternativo fracasa, los laboristas "cumplirán con la promesa" de apoyar un nuevo referéndum, detalló el portavoz para el brexit de la formación, Keir Starmer. 

Antes de que Corbyn defienda de forma oficial un plebiscito, intentará que la Cámara de los Comunes acepte negociar un nuevo acuerdo con Bruselas que permita al Reino Unido mantener una "alineación cercana" con el mercado único, así como participar en agencias y programas europeos.

El líder laborista confirmó también que en la votación de esta semana apoyará una enmienda presentada por su compañera de partido Yvette Cooper y el conservador Oliver Letwin, que obligaría al Gobierno a aplazar el brexit si no se aprueba un acuerdo antes del 13 de marzo.

"De una forma u otra, haremos todo lo que esté en nuestro poder para prevenir un 'no acuerdo' y oponernos al peligroso brexit de los tories (conservadores)", agregó el laborista.

