Goldman Sachs estimó el lunes que la economía británica ha perdido casi el 2,5% del PIB en relación a su trayectoria de crecimiento previa al referéndum de mediados de 2016 sobre la salida de Reino Unido de la Unión Europea, afectando también en el proceso a otras economías avanzadas.
"La incertidumbre generada por la futura relación política y económica con la UE ha tenido costos reales para la economía de Reino Unido, que se ha extendido a otras economías", escribieron los economistas de Goldman Sachs en una nota a clientes.
El banco de inversión estadounidense dijo que la incertidumbre en torno al brexit ha sido clave para provocar una menor producción económica. "La incertidumbre afectó el crecimiento de la inversión inmediatamente después de la votación del Brexit y más recientemente en medio de la renovada intensificación de la incertidumbre por el brexit", según los economistas.
En un Brexit sin acuerdo, un escenario que Goldman ve en un 15% de posibilidades, Reino Unido vería muy afectada su producción y sufriría un "sustancial" impacto en la confianza global marcada por una fuerte depreciación de la libra esterlina.
Los economistas estimaron que los países europeos estarían más expuestos a este escenario y podrían ver pérdidas de producción de alrededor del 1% de su PIB real.
