Cerca de 70.000 ciudadanos españoles han pedido el estatus de asentado permanente en el Reino Unido, para poder permanecer en el país tras su salida de la Unión Europea (UE), informó este jueves el Ministerio de Interior británico.
Desde que el sistema para registrarse como asentado se puso en marcha en una primera fase de pruebas, el 28 de agosto de 2018, hasta el pasado 31 de junio, más de un millón de ciudadanos comunitarios han recibido la aprobación de Interior para residir y trabajar en el Reino Unido.
"Estoy encantado de que casi 70.000 nacionales españoles se hayan registrado en el programa de asentamiento permanente", afirmó en un comunicado el secretario de Estado de Interior, Brandon Lewis. "Estamos trabajando estrechamente con organizaciones que trabajan en español, como el Servicio para los Derechos de las Mujeres Latinoamericanas- para ayudar a nuestros amigos españoles con sus peticiones", agregó.
El secretario de Estado subrayó que los ciudadanos de la UE que ya viven en el Reino Unido cuentan con un plazo hasta diciembre de 2020 para pedir el permiso para continuar en el país.
La Embajada de España en Londres, por su parte, resaltó que más de mil ciudadanos han utilizado el servicio de apoyo "Ventanilla única brexit" que ha puesto a disposición de los españoles para ayudarles a tramitar su petición de asentamiento. "Si todavía no lo has pedido, estamos aquí para ayudarte. Reserva una cita con nosotros y arréglalo todo", señaló un portavoz de la delegación diplomática a través del comunicado del Ministerio de Interior.
