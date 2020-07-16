Estás leyendo: Retiran la estatua de la manifestante negra de Bristol por no tener autorización

La escultura, que este miércoles sustituyó a la de un comerciante de esclavos del siglo XVII, ha sido retirada a primera hora de la mañana por varios empleados municipales.

Una escultura de un manifestante de Black Lives Matter se encuentra en el zócalo vacío que anteriormente ocupaba la estatua del comerciante de esclavos Edward Colston, en Bristol. REUTERS / Rebecca Naden
La escultura de una manifestante negra del movimiento Black Lives Matter se encontraba en el zócalo vacío que anteriormente ocupaba la estatua del comerciante de esclavos Edward Colston, en Bristol. REUTERS / Rebecca Naden.

La estatua de una manifestante de raza negra con el puño alzado, que este miércoles sustituyó a la de un comerciante de esclavos del siglo XVII en la ciudad inglesa de Bristol, ha sido retirada hoy por orden del Ayuntamiento al considerar que fue colocada sin autorización.

A primera hora de la mañana, varios empleados municipales llevaron a cabo los trabajos de retirada de la escultura, obra del artista británico Marc Quinn, que, en metal y resina negra, representa a Jen Reid, vecina de la ciudad.

El Ayuntamiento de Bristol señaló que la obra se colocará en el museo de la ciudad para que su autor "la recolecte o la done" a la colección local.

El equipo de Quinn, conocido por impactantes obras como "Self" y "Alison Lapper pregnant", colocó la estatua en el pedestal donde desde 1895 se alzaba la imagen de Edward Colston, exdiputado conservador y benefactor de la urbe, conocido por comerciar con esclavos durante el siglo XVII.

La estatua de Edward Colston fue lanzada al río

La estatua de Colston fue lanzada al río en una protesta contra el racismo, dentro del movimiento "Black Lives Matter" el pasado 7 de junio, un acto en el que estuvo presente la manifestante Reid, cuya obra la representa en la posición en la que fue fotografiada el día de la protesta.

La mujer afirmó que sintió "el impulso" de subir al pedestal vacío y levantar el puño contra el racismo y en repulsa por el asesinato del afroamericano George Floyd a manos de un policía blanco el 25 de mayo en Estados Unidos.

Tras instalar la obra este miércoles a sabiendas de que no contaba con el permiso institucional, Quinn reconoció que no sería una "solución permanente" para el enclave en cuestión, pero dijo que era la "chispa" que se necesitaba para "atraer atención continua a este tema vital y apremiante".

