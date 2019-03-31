La marcha estudiantil por el clima reunió hoy a más de 8.000 manifestantes en Bruselas, en una protesta que incluyó algunos altercados protagonizados por varias decenas de chalecos amarillos, explicó hoy la policía de la capital belga.
Hacia la mitad de la marcha, a la altura de la Rue de la Loi, donde se ubican las instituciones europeas, la policía tuvo que intervenir para evitar disturbios de parte de un grupo de chalecos amarillos, acción que se saldó con 70 personas interrogadas, añadieron las fuerzas del orden.
Según la agencia belga, algunos individuos habrían lanzado proyectiles contra edificios de la Comisión Europea en Bruselas, lo que obligó a la policía a actuar y parar unos minutos el transcurso de la manifestación, que partía de la estación del Norte y desembocó en el parque del Cincuentenario.
Se trata de la tercera marcha dominical para el clima en Bruselas, aunque algo menos multitudinaria que las dos anteriores, reconocieron organizadores y policía.
Los estudiantes belgas están entre los más movilizados del mundo con sus huelgas contra el cambio climático y la acción política insuficiente para revertirlo.
Los chalecos amarillos presentes procedían principalmente de Francia y Holanda, según la prensa local.
