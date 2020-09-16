Estás leyendo: La Policía griega detiene a cinco personas por el incendio en el campamento de Moria

Público
Público

Campo de refugiados La Policía griega detiene a cinco personas por el incendio en el campamento de Moria

Según ha informado el ministro de Protección Ciudadana, Mijalis Jrsisojoidis, se está buscando actualmente a una sexta persona que ya está identificada.

Las personas que vivían en el campamento de Moria se han visto obligadas a dormir al raso tras el incendio. / Reuters
Las personas que vivían en el campamento de Moria se han visto obligadas a dormir al raso tras el incendio. / Reuters

madrid

Actualizado:

agencias

La Policía griega de Grecia ha detenido este martes a cinco migrantes que hasta el momento se encuentran bajo sospecha de haber provocado el incendio que arrasó en la madrugada del pasado miércoles el campo de refugiados de Moria, en la isla de Lesbos.

Según ha informado el ministro de Protección Ciudadana, Mijalis Jrsisojoidis, se está buscando actualmente a una sexta persona que ya está identificada.

Todavía no hay confirmación oficial sobre la nacionalidad de los detenidos, pero los medios locales creen que se podría tratar de afganos. Ahora las autoridades siguen la pista de quienes podrían haber sido los autores morales. 

Para el Gobierno griego desde un principio se trató de un incendio provocado, ya que se produjo simultáneamente en tres puntos del campo. Los hechos sucedieron después de que se le comunicara a un grupo de 35 personas que habían dado positivo en la prueba de la covid-19 que debían ser trasladadas a un área aislada del campo.

Este hecho aislado provocó que se desatasen protestas entre los residentes del campo de refugiados griego. Además, el primer ministro griego ha reiterado su petición de pedir más ayuda a la Unión Europea, afirmando que es el momento de una "solidaridad tangible" desde Europa.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público