Se declara un incendio en el campo de refugiados de Samos (Grecia)

MADRID
Las autoridades de Grecia han confirmado este martes un incendio cerca de un campamento de refugiados ubicado en la isla de Samos, apenas unos días después de que las llamas devastaran el de Moria, situado en Lesbos, dejando sin techo a más de 12.000 migrantes.
Los bomberos han indicado que el fuego se ha iniciado cerca del centro de identificación y recepción del campamento, si bien las instalaciones no están por ahora el peligro, tal y como ha recogido el diario griego Kathimerini.
El incendio, que afecta a una zona boscosa en la zona, ha provocado el despliegue de nueve vehículos de los Bomberos. "No hay tiendas en llamas aún, pero estoy preocupado", ha dicho el alcalde de Vathy, en declaraciones concedidas a la agencia alemana de noticias DPA.
La destrucción del campamento de Moria, achacado por las autoridades a varios migrantes, ha vuelto a poner el foco internacional en la situación de estas personas, que vivían en condiciones de hacinamiento en el lugar a la espera de que se resolviera su situación.
El Gobierno griego, en colaboración con el Alto Comisionado de la ONU para los Refugiados (ACNUR), ha habilitado un campamento provisional para acoger a los alrededor de 11.000 migrantes que han pasado varias noches al raso tras la destrucción del de Moria, a la espera de estudiar una medida a medio y largo plazo.
El eurodiputado, Migue Urbán, se ha hecho eco de un tuit de un usuario en el que se muestran las enormes llamas que se están propagando dentro del campo de refugiados asegurando que "no son casualidades sino incendios anunciados fruto de una política migratoria xenófoba y criminal".
