MADRID
El campo de refugiados de Moria, en la isla de Lesbos, ha quedado prácticamente destruido por un incendio. Las cerca de 13.000 personas que vivían en el campamento han sido evacuadas. Hasta el momento no hay informaciones sobre víctimas, pero los bomberos todavía no han podido acceder a las carpas y los contenedores-vivienda.
El fuego, que ha quemado las carpas donde viven los migrantes y los refugiados, han comenzado casi simultáneamente y la situación se ha agravado debido al viento, según ha informado la prensa local.
Las causas del fuego no están claras. Según informa la agencia de noticias alemana DPA, algunos residentes del campo han denunciado que los habitantes de la isla griega han provocado los incendios. Por su parte,otras informaciones apuntan a que el incendio se produjo tras un enfrentamiento entre migrantes.
Según la agencia de noticias griega ANA-MPA, el fuego se desató después de que 35 personas que habían dado positivas de coronavirus se negasen a que les trasladaran a un centro de aislamiento. Según esta versión, a partir de ese momento comenzaron enfrentamientos entre los propios refugiados y algunos empezaron a provocar incendios, tanto dentro del recinto cerrado como en el olivar que rodea al campo, en donde viven miles de migrantes.
El campo de refugiados de Moria está superpoblado y las personas viven allí en condiciones de hacinamiento, algo que han denunciado las ONG de forma reiterada. Las autoridades griegas confirmaron el primer caso de contagio por covid-19 en el campo hace una semana.
En este sentido, desde que estalló la pandemia, las ONG han alertado de que las condiciones de hacinamiento, falta de higiene y de servicios de salud suponen un caldo de cultivo perfecto para la propagación del virus.
