Cascos azules Fallece un sargento español por un infarto en la misión de la ONU en Líbano

El sargento se encontraba participando en una misión de la ONU en Marajayoun, donde ejercía como analista político-militar en el cuartel general. Allí están desplegados alrededor de 600 militares españoles.

Tropas en El Líbano. / Ministerio de Defensa de España.

El Estado Mayor de la Defensa (EMAD) ha informado este miércoles del fallecimiento por causas naturales del sargento español Juan Ardura Santa Engracia, de 42 años, que participaba en la misión exterior de la ONU en Marajayoun, en Líbano.

A través de un comunicado, el EMAD ha explicado que a las 2.53 horas (hora española) el suboficial sufrió un infarto que le causó la muerte, según corroboró el servicio sanitario de la brigada Líbano XXXI que le atendió en el cuartel general.

Fuentes de Defensa aseguran que desde el ministerio se han puesto en contacto con los familiares del militar para transmitirles el pésame, y que se ha abierto la investigación oportuna para esclarecer todos los hechos. Mientras, ya se ha puesto en marcha el procedimiento para trasladar los restos mortales del sargento a España.

España participa con 3.5000 efectivos en las misiones de la ONU en el Líbano

Santa Engracia, divorciado y con una hija, nació en Madrid, y hasta mayo de 2019 estaba destinado en el batallón del Cuartel General de la Brigada Guadarrama XII con base en El Goloso (Madrid).

Hace tres meses, sin embargo, inició el despliegue con la UNIFIL, en la que ejercía como analista político-militar en el cuartel general y desempeñaba aptitudes básicas de inteligencia y seguridad.

Finalmente, en la localidad libanesa de Marjayoun se encuentran desplegados alrededor de 600 militares españoles, principalmente en la base Miguel de Cervantes, de los 3.500 efectivos que participan en la operación Fuerza Provisional de las Naciones Unidas en Líbano (UNIFIL) de los cascos azules.

