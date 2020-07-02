Estás leyendo: Arrestan a la exnovia y socia de Epstein por conspiración en la red de tráfico sexual

El FBI ha arrestado a la celebridad de la jet set británica, por cargos que la relacionan con el caso Epstein directamente en declaraciones de algunas de las víctimas de la red de trata.

Ghislaine Maxwell en una foto de archivo de las Naciones Unidas hablando sobre desarrollo sostenible. / REUTERS
El FBI ha arrestado a la celebridad de la jet set británica Ghislaine Maxwell, exnovia y socia del fallecido Jeffrey Epstein, magnate americano acusado de abuso y tráfico de menores. Las autoridades creen que ha participado activamente en la conspiración y organización de la trama de abuso sexual, según ha informado la NBC

La primera vez que la socia del magnate se vio involucrada en los delitos de su expareja fue en 2009, cuando se hicieron públicos los documentos judiciales donde varias víctimas de Epstein la señalaban. Además, una de ellas declaró en la BBC que Maxwell "era como la madame" dedicada a controlar a las mujeres que coaccionaba el multimillonario. 

El FBI ha declarado a los medios que Maxwell está arrestada bajo cargos de conspiración con Epstein para abusar sexualmente de menores, y que se espera que comparezca más tarde durante el día. 

Caso Epstein y la isla de la pedofilia

Cuatro jóvenes frente a los juzgados de Nueva York con imágenes de Jeffrey Epstein, acusado de tráfico sexual de menores. / AFP - STEPHANIE KEITH

El multimillonario Jeffrey Epstein fue juzgado por abuso sexual a menores en 2019 e ingresó en prisión, donde estuvo dos semanas hasta que le encontraron ahorcado en su propia celda. 

Se le acusaba de haber iniciado una red de prostitución de menores que salpicaba a miembros de la realeza de toda Europa, como el príncipe Andrés de Inglaterra, pero también a otros tiburones corporativos como Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey o el mismísimo Donald Trump

El último golpe que ha sacudido el caso ha sido la filtración de Anonymous del Little Black Book, el libro de direcciones del magnate, donde figuraban los nombres de muchos otros personajes conocidos como la modelo Naomi Campbell. 

