Caso Khashoggi La ONU concluye que el "brutal" asesinato de Khashoggi fue "planeado" por funcionarios saudíes

La experta en derechos humanos, Agnes Callamard, agradeció los esfuerzos realizados por Turquía para llevar adelante esta investigación.

Jamal Khashoggi, observa durante una conferencia de prensa en la capital de Bahrein, Manama, el 15 de diciembre de 2014 | AFP

El periodista saudí Jamal Khashoggi fue víctima de "un asesinato brutal y premeditado" que fue "planeado y perpetrado por funcionarios de Arabia Saudí", dijo este jueves la relatora de la ONU sobre la tortura, Agnes Callamard.

La investigadora llegó a esta conclusión tras recopilar información de diversas fuentes durante una visita oficial que hizo a Turquía entre el 28 de enero y el pasado día 3.

En sus conclusiones preliminares, la experta en derechos humanos agradeció los esfuerzos realizados por Turquía para llevar adelante una investigación "rápida, efectiva, completa, independiente e imparcial" sobre ese asesinato, que tuvo un gran impacto en todo el mundo.

