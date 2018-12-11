Público
Jamal Khashoggi Jamal Khashoggi, nombrado Persona del Año 2018 por la revista 'Time'

El título reconoce a la persona o grupo de personas que más han influenciado las noticias y el mundo durante el pasado año. En este caso, el periodista saudí Jamal Khashoggi, junto con otros tres reporteros y un medio de comunicación, fueron designados como Persona del Año 2018.

Jamal Khashoggi, observa durante una conferencia de prensa en la capital de Bahrein, Manama, el 15 de diciembre de 2014 | AFP

El periodista saudí asesinado Jamal Khashoggi, junto con otros tres reporteros y un medio de comunicación, fueron designados este lunes como Persona del Año 2018 por la revista Time.

"Este año estamos reconociendo a cuatro periodistas y un medio de comunicación que han pagado un terrible precio por encarar los desafíos de este momento", indicó Edward Felsenthal, director de la publicación neoyorquina.

El título, otorgado anualmente desde 1927, "reconoce a la persona o grupo de personas que más han influenciado las noticias y el mundo -para bien o para mal- durante el pasado año".

Junto a Khashoggi, también fueron destacados la periodista filipina Maria Ressa, editora del portal de noticias Rappler, muy crítico con el presidente filipino, Rodrigo Duterte; y los reporteros de la agencia Reuters, Wa Lone y Kyaw Soe Oo, detenidos por las autoridades de Birmania mientras investigaban las atrocidades cometidas contra la minoría rohinyá.

"Como todas las virtudes humanas, la valentía nos llega de diferentes maneras"

Asimismo, el periódico local Capital Gazette, de Annapolis (Maryland), donde cinco reporteros resultaron muertos en un tiroteo este año.

Khashoggi, que colaboraba con el diario The Washington Post y era muy crítico con el Gobierno de Riad, fue asesinado en octubre en el consulado saudí en Estambul. "Como todas las virtudes humanas, la valentía nos llega de diferentes maneras y en diferentes momentos", agregó Felsenthal.

Los integrantes del movimiento #MeToo, en su mayoría mujeres, fueron elegidas como Persona del Año en la última edición, en 2017.

