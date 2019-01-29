El consulado saudí de Estambul vetó este martes la entrada de la relatora sobre ejecuciones extrajudiciales de la ONU, Agnès Callamard, que investiga el asesinato del periodista saudí Jamal Khashoggi, informó la agencia turca Anadolu.
Callamard, que este lunes se reunió en Ankara con autoridades turcas, llegó este martes a Estambul y se desplazó al consulado saudí, donde Khashoggi fue presuntamente asesinado y descuartizado el 2 de octubre pasado, pero no pudo entrar al edificio, aparentemente por no haber pedido a tiempo el permiso a la diplomacia saudí.
"Hemos avisado tarde a las autoridades saudíes de la investigación en el consulado. Hace falta darles un poco más de tiempo para que evalúen nuestra solicitud. Queremos un permiso de las autoridades para entrar al interior", dijo Callamard a la prensa en las inmediaciones de la legación.
El portavoz del partido gubernamental Justicia y Desarrollo (AKP), Ömer Çelik, criticó duramente la negativa del consulado en una entrevista en la televisión turca A Haber. "Que no la hayan admitido es un escándalo. Deberíamos abrir una investigación internacional", dijo Çelik.
Durante los primeros meses tras el asesinato, el Gobierno turco insistió en que el crimen se debería resolver y juzgar por la Judicatura turca, pero empezó a quejarse de la nula cooperación de las autoridades saudíes y en las últimas semanas se ha pronunciado abiertamente a favor de una investigación internacional.
Callamard llegó el lunes a Ankara, donde se reunió con el ministro de Exteriores turco, Mevlüt Çavusoglu, y con el de Justicia, Abdulhamit Gül, pero no hizo declaraciones después. Según Anadolu, la relatora tiene intención de entrevistarse este martes en Estambul con el fiscal Irfan Fidan, que dirige la investigación turca del asesinato del periodista disidente.
