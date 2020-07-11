lisboa
La Policía Judicial (PJ) portuguesa revisó en las últimas semanas varios pozos del Algarve en busca del cuerpo de la niña británica Madeleine McCann, desaparecida en la zona hace 13 años, reveló la cadena pública RTP.
Según divulgó la cadena, las autoridades realizaron búsquedas en varios pozos del municipio Vila do Bispo, situado a unos 15 kilómetros de Praia da Luz, donde desapareció la niña cuando estaba de vacaciones con sus padres y sus hermanos en el Algarve.
Aunque no encontraron su cadáver, la PJ tendría más indicios que apuntan a que el alemán Christian B., el principal sospechoso del caso Maddie, es el responsable de la desaparición.
Madeleine McCann desapareció la noche del 3 de mayo de 2007 de la habitación en la que dormía con sus hermanos Amelie y Sean, apenas bebés, en el apartamento de Praia da Luz en el que pasaba las vacaciones.
Sus padres, Kate y Gerry McCann, cenaban con unos amigos en un restaurante cercano y aseguraron a la policía que se turnaban para vigilar que sus respectivos hijos dormían. En una de esas visitas, se descubrió que Maddie ya no estaba.
Tras más de una década de búsquedas infructuosas, las autoridades británicas, portuguesas y alemanas anunciaron el mes pasado que contaban con un nuevo sospechoso, un alemán de 43 años que vivió en el Algarve entre 1995 y 2007 y que se encuentra cumpliendo pena de prisión en Alemania por otro delito.
El sospechoso, al que la Fiscalía alemana investiga por el presunto secuestro y asesinato de Maddie, tiene un abultado historial, tanto por delitos de tráfico de drogas o robos como por agresiones sexuales a menores, violación y lesiones físicas, así como pornografía infantil.
Desde que saltaron a la luz las sospechas en torno a Christian B. han surgido, tanto en medios alemanes como británicos y portugueses, testigos que parecen reforzar las sospechas sobre este individuo.
En Alemania se sospecha, además, que podría estar relacionado con otros menores desaparecidos en circunstancias no aclaradas en el país o en la vecina Holanda.
