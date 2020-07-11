baionaActualizado:
El conductor de autobús agredido el domingo pasado en Baiona ha muerto este viernes tras permanecer en muerte cerebral varios días tal y como ha confirmado la cadena francesa BFM TV.
"Decidimos dejarlo ir y los médicos también apoyaron esta decisión", explicó Marie Monguillot, de 18 años, sobre su padre. Horas antes, su madre, Véronique, anunció en Twitter el triste final: "Mi esposo murió a las 5.30 pm, RIP my love".
Monguillot fue asaltado por dos jóvenes de 23 y 24 años cuando el conductor se negó a dejarles subir en el vehículo sin billete ni mascarilla y con un perro. El conductor se bajó del autobús para impedirles el acceso y, fue en ese momento, cuando uno de los jóvenes le golpeó en la cabeza con un objeto punzante dejándolo inconsciente.
Los individuos ya han sido detenidos y puestos a disposición judicial según confirma la Fiscalía francesa. Por su parte, el Primer Ministro, Jean Castex, reconoce que la muerte de Philippe Monguillot, les "toca el corazón" después de que este fuera "atacado cobardemente por realizar su trabajo". El mandatario ha asegurado que la República reconoce en su persona a "un ciudadano ejemplar" y que la justicia "castigará a los autores de este crimen abyecto".
Marcha blanca por Philippe
Desde entonces, numerosas concentraciones y muestras de condolencia se han sucedido en Baiona y los alrededores, entre ellas, la más numerosa, una marcha blanca convocada por la familia del conductor asesinado.
A la convocatoria, que comenzó a las 19:30 en la parada de Balishon de la localidad, se han sumado numerosos partidos políticos, formaciones sindicales y organizaciones deportivas y culturales locales, todos ataviados con prendas blancas y mensajes de apoyo.
Por su parte, los conductores de autobuses han realizado una parada simbólica y un minuto de silencio en recuerdo del conductor baionarra y en repulsa hacia la agresión que le costó la vida.
