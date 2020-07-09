madrid
Aragón, ambas Castillas, Madrid, Catalunya, Navarra y La Rioja- donde se prevén fuertes rachas de viento y en ocasiones granizo, informa la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) en su página web.
Aragón ha activado el aviso -en las horas centrales del día- en la ibérica zaragozana y en el Pirineo por tormentas con granizo y rachas fuertes de viento, idéntica situación que en Catalunya, donde la Aemet ha alertado por tormentas en múltiples áreas de las provincias de Lleida, Barcelona y Girona.
En la Comunidad de Madrid persiste la alerta por las tormentas, acompañadas de fuerte aparato eléctrico, en puntos de la sierra y en un periodo de tiempo comprendido entre las 14:00 y las 22:00 horas.
En Castilla y León siguen con aviso las provincias de Burgos, León, Palencia, Segovia y Soria por tormentas que dejarán fuerte viento, y en Castilla-La Mancha las tormentas afectarán con mayor intensidad a Cuenca y Guadalajara y podrían dejar copiosas granizadas.
En la mitad norte peninsular, las tormentas afectarán a La Rioja y a Navarra, sobre todo en puntos de la ibérica riojana y del Pirineo navarro respectivamente.
Balears tienen alerte amarilla por máximas de 36 grados en el sur de Mallorca. Aemet alerta de que puntualmente podría alcanzarse esa temperatura en los municipios de Palma, Marratxí y Llucmajor y en la zonas limítrofes del interior como Santa María, Santa Eugènia y Algaida.
Meteorología avisa de que con la alerta amarilla no existe riesgo meteorológico para la población en general, aunque sí para alguna actividad concreta.
