Cientos de pájaros mueren en Roma tras los fuegos artificiales de Año Nuevo

Actualizado:
Cientos de pájaros han aparecido muertos en el centro de Roma tras los fuegos artificiales de Nochevieja. Vídeos que varios usuarios han compartido por las redes sociales muestran la macabra imagen de la ciudad con las aves caídas. Las informaciones apuntan a que han infartado por explosiones de fuegos artificiales y petardos.
Grupos de defensa de los derechos de animales de Italia han denunciado esto como "masacre". Según el diario Corriere della sera, la mayoría de pájaros son estorninos y se han visto en todo el centro de Roma pero, especialmente, alrededor de la estación Termini y via Nazionale, Esquiline y Colle Oppio.
La causa de las muertes no es clara, pero la Organización Internacional para la Protección de los Animales señaló que parecía estar relacionada con una exhibición particularmente ruidosa de petardos y fuegos artificiales en el frondoso vecindario que muchas aves usan para anidar, según ha recogido Associatted Press.
"Puede ser que murieran de miedo. Pueden volar juntos y golpearse entre sí, o golpear ventanas o líneas eléctricas. No olvidemos que también pueden morir de infartos", destacó Loredana Diglio, vocera de la organización.
Los fuegos artificiales tuvieron lugar pese a la prohibición a que tuvieran lugar este año debido a la pandemia y pese al toque de queda establecido a las 22.00 horas.
Las explosiones de los petardos y de los fuegos artificiales afectan a la salud de muchos animales. No solo a los pájaros, los perros también se ven muy afectados. E incluso personas con discapacidad o personas con trastorno del espectro autista.
