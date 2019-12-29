Al menos cinco heridos por apuñalamiento en la casa de un rabino en Nueva York

Al menos cinco personas han resultado heridas, dos de ellas de gravedad, tras ser apuñaladas mientras celebraban en la noche de este sábado un acto religioso en la casa de un rabino en Monsey, en el norte de la ciudad de Nueva York, informó el Consejo Ortodoxo de Asuntos Públicos Judíos (OJPAC).
Según publicó este consejo en su cuenta de Twiter, el atacante, que fue detenido posteriormente por la policía, apuñaló a cinco personas, a una de ellas hasta seis veces, tras irrumpir en la casa donde se celebraba el acto religioso.
De acuerdo con las primeras informaciones, el atacante, que nunca había sido detenido con anterioridad, actuó solo. El OJPAC señaló que dos de las víctimas fueron trasladadas al hospital en estado crítico.
Hasta el momento se desconocen los motivos del ataque, aunque la unidad antiterrorista de la policía de Nueva York ha dicho en su cuenta de Twiter que "está analizando en profundidad" el incidente.
El ataque ocurrió alrededor de las 22.00 hora local (03.00 GMT del domingo), en un barrio donde se concentra una gran población de judíos ortodoxos. El sospechoso pudo ser detenido, según medios locales, gracias a que algunos testigos anotaron el número de la matrícula del coche en el que huyó del lugar.
La fiscal general del estado de Nueva York, Letitia James, afirmó tras el ataque que su departamento investigará a fondo lo sucedido y reafirmó "la tolerancia cero contra cualquier acto de odio".
