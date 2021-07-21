Estás leyendo: La ciudad australiana Brisbane organizará los Juegos Olímpicos de 2032

Público
Público

La ciudad australiana Brisbane organizará los Juegos Olímpicos de 2032

Brisbane será la tercera ciudad australiana sede de los Juegos, tras Melbourne en 1956 y Sídney en el año 2000.

La gente se reúne en Brisbane después del anuncio de la votación por parte del Comité Olímpico Internacional (COI) sobre la candidatura de los XXX Juegos Olímpicos de Verano de 2032 de Brisbane.
La gente se reúne en Brisbane después del anuncio de la votación por parte del Comité Olímpico Internacional (COI) sobre la candidatura de los XXX Juegos Olímpicos de Verano de 2032 de Brisbane. AAPIMAGE / DPA / Europa Press

Tokio

Actualizado:

La ciudad australiana Brisbane organizará los Juegos Olímpicos del año 2032, tras aprobar este miércoles su candidatura la Sesión del Comité Olímpico Internacional (COI) reunida en Tokio. 

La asamblea del organismo respaldó así una propuesta de su Comisión Ejecutiva para conceder la sede a Brisbane. 

Es la primera vez que se otorgan los Juegos por este sistema, sin una competición abierta entre varias aspirantes. Ahora el COI negocia discreta y directamente con las interesadas y propone un nombre para su aprobación. 

Brisbane será la tercera ciudad australiana sede de los Juegos, tras Melbourne en 1956 y Sídney en el año 2000. 

Según su proyecto, sus competiciones deportivas se repartirían por tres núcleos de competición: la propia Brisbane (21 sedes), Gold Coast (a 65 km, con seis sedes) y Sunshine Coast (a 85 km, con tres). 

Tras la celebración este año de los Juegos de Tokio, que se inaugurarán el próximo viernes, las siguientes ediciones de los Juegos de Verano serán en París en 2024, Los Ángeles en 2028 y Melbourne en 2032. 

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas

selección público