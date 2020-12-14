Estás leyendo: El Colegio Electoral ratifica la elección de Biden como presidente de EEUU

El Colegio Electoral ratifica la elección de Biden como presidente de EEUU

Es el paso que confirma que el próximo 20 de enero, el candidato demócrata podrá jurar como próximo presidente.

11/12/2020. El presidente electo de EEUU, Joe Biden, en una conferencia de prensa en Wilmington, Delaware. - Reuters
El presidente electo de EEUU, Joe Biden, en una conferencia de prensa en Wilmington, Delaware. Mike Segar / Reuters

washington

EFE

El Colegio Electoral de EE.UU. ratificó este lunes la elección de Joe Biden como próximo presidente del país, cuando superó la barrera de 270 votos electorales necesarios para llegar a la Casa Blanca en las votaciones que se celebran en cada estado.

(Habrá ampliación)

