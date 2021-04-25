Estás leyendo: La comunidad judía de Francia protesta contra una sentencia judicial que no considera antisemita el asesinato de una mujer hebrea

El asesino ha sido examinado por un equipo de expertos psiquiátricos, quienes concluyeron que la elevada ingesta de cannabis le provocó "un acceso súbito de delirio".

Imagen de un judío ortodoxo. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

parís

Sarah Halimi, de 65 años, fue asesinada en su apartamento de París en 2017 por su vecino Kobili Traoré. Cuatro años más tarde, la comunidad judía ha salido a las calles en Francia para protestar por la decisión judicial que considera a Traoré autor de un crimen antisemita, pero "irresponsable penalmente" por su alta ingesta de droga.

La principal protesta, convocada por el Consejo Representativo de Instituciones Judías de Francia, se celebró este domingo en el icónico mirador de Trocadero, en el centro de París, donde también acudieron personalidades de prácticamente todo el espectro político del país.

Los concentrados denunciaron frecuentes actos antisemitas en Francia y exigieron un cambio en la ley que no exima de responsabilidad penal a alguien que esté bajo los efectos de estupefacientes.

Anunciada el pasado 14 de abril por la Corte de Casación -la instancia judicial más alta en Francia-, la sentencia reconoció el carácter antisemita del asesinato, pero no juzgará a su autor.

"Penalmente" no es posible hacerlo por haber "cometido un acto bajo un acceso súbito de delirio que embota su discernimiento", indicó la Corte.

El Alto Tribunal aclaró que esa "irresponsabilidad" penal también se aplica a los casos en los que el estado mental del encausado se altera por "el consumo regular de estupefacientes", pues la ley vigente "no distingue el origen de alteración física".

El francés de 27 años en el momento del asesinato y de confesión musulmana, ha sido examinado por un equipo de expertos psiquiátricos, quienes concluyeron que la elevada ingesta de cannabis le provocó "un acceso súbito de delirio".

La hermana de Halimi intentará abrir un proceso contra el asaltante en Israel, país que contempla penas que se aplican a crímenes antisemitas cometidos en el extranjero y denunciado por un ciudadano israelí. No obstante, Francia no prevé la extradición de sus ciudadanos, según una ley de 1927.

La alcaldesa de París, la socialista Anne Higaldo, anunció este domingo que una calle llevará el nombre de la víctima.

