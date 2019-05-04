Corea del Norte lanza misiles de corto alcance en nueva prueba balística

Corea del Norte lanzó este sábado varios misiles de corto alcance, en la segunda prueba con armas tácticas que realiza en menos de un mes, informaron fuentes militares surcoreanas.
Aunque en un principio se informó de un solo lanzamiento, el Estado Mayor Conjunto de Corea del Sur señaló posteriormente que fueron varios los misiles disparados durante cerca de veinte minutos.
De acuerdo con el comunicado oficial, reproducido por la agencia local Yonhap, el régimen de Pionyang "disparó varias rondas de misiles" desde la localidad de Wonsan, en la costa oriental de Corea del Norte, en dirección al este. Los lanzamientos se hicieron desde las 09.06 hora local (0.06 GMT) y hasta las 09.27 hora local (00.27 GMT).
Los misiles recorrieron entre 70 y 100 kilómetros, según la nota oficial. El comunicado indica que las autoridades surcoreanas y de Estados Unidos están analizando detalles de los misiles lanzados.
"Nuestros militares han estado observando de cerca los movimientos de Corea del Norte" y mantienen "una estrecha coordinación con Estados Unidos", añade la nota.
Pruebas en las zonas habituales
Según los expertos, la zona elegida tiene un importante papel en el esquema de pruebas de misiles y cohetes norcoreanos y ha sido usada en otras ocasiones para ensayos con armas de largo alcance.
El pasado 18 de abril, el régimen de Pionyang informó de que el líder norcoreano, Kim Jong-un, había supervisado el día anterior la prueba de una nueva arma táctica, de la que no dio detalles.
Un portavoz del Ministerio de Defensa surcoreano dijo posteriormente que se trataba de una prueba con un sistema de proyectiles para combate terrestre, mientras que desde Washington se aclaró que en ningún caso se trató de un misil balístico.
Los lanzamientos de hoy se producen en medio del estancamiento en el diálogo entre Estados Unidos y el régimen de Pionyang para conseguir la desnuclearización de la península coreana.
