La Comisión Europea espera concluir el proceso formal de aprobación este martes. Si no se produce ningún contratiempo, los países europeos, entre ellos España, comenzarán a recibir las dosis el sábado 26.

Vista de un envase de la vacuna de los laboratorios Pfizer/BioNTech contra la covid-19
Vista de un envase de la vacuna de los laboratorios Pfizer/BioNTech contra la covid-19. EFE

El Comité de Medicamentos Humanos (CHMP, por sus siglas en inglés) de la Agencia Europea del Medicamento (EMA, por sus siglas en inglés) ha otorgado la autorización condicional de comercialización a la vacuna de Pfizer y BioNTech contra la covid-19.

Así lo ha anunciado este lunes en rueda de prensa la directora ejecutiva de la EMA, Emer Cooke, tras la reunión del comité que se ha producido este mismo día para evaluar la vacuna.

Tras la luz verde por parte de la agencia reguladora europea, la Comisión Europea espera concluir el proceso formal de aprobación mañana, según ha informado un portavoz comunitario, a pesar de que se trata de una burocracia que habitualmente requiere 67 días.

Así, si no se produce ningún contratiempo, los países europeos, entre ellos España, comenzarán a recibir las dosis el sábado 26, para iniciar las campañas de vacunación el domingo 27.

