MADRID
El consejero delegado de AstraZeneca, Pascal Soriot, indicó este jueves que la vacuna contra la covid-19 que la farmacéutica desarrolla con la universidad de Oxford todavía podría estar disponible a finales de año pese a la interrupción de los ensayos.
El directivo tuvo este jueves un encuentro virtual con medios de comunicación después de que las pruebas de la última fase se interrumpieran al haber sufrido uno de los voluntarios una reacción adversa "inesperada e inexplicable".
Esta posible vacuna, considerada una de las más avanzadas que se desarrollan en todo el mundo, estaba en las fases finales de los ensayos clínicos antes de recibir la autorización de los organismos reguladores para proceder a inmunizar a la población.
Pese a ese revés, Soriot confió en poder tener una vacuna disponible antes de que termine 2020, si bien no precisó cuándo se reanudarán los ensayos. "Creo que todavía podemos tener una vacuna antes de que termine este año o a comienzos del próximo", apuntó.
Soriot subrayó además que las interrupciones de los ensayos clínicos de este tipo a causa de "eventos adversos" no son inusuales. "En realidad, es muy común y muchos expertos lo corroborarán", dijo en este sentido el directivo, al tiempo que matizó que "la diferencia con otros ensayos de vacunas es que el resto del mundo no los está mirando. Ellos paran, estudian y los reanudan".
Apuntó que la capacidad de fabricación para la distribución de la vacuna a nivel global debería estar lista a comienzos de 2021 y que la compañía quiere que esta esté disponible para todas las regiones del mundo al mismo tiempo.
