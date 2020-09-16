madrid
El movimiento negacionista se extiende por el mundo y en muchos países han recurrido a las multas para obligar a cumplir con las medidas de seguridad y no poner en peligro al resto de la población. En Indonesia el castigo para los antimascarilla ha sido cavar tumbas. Según informa el Jakarta Post, ya se han conocido los primeros castigados por no llevar la mascarilla en público.
En el condado de Gresik ocho personas fueron castigadas con esta sanción, cavar tumbas para fallecidos por coronavirus en el cementerio de la localidad de Ngabetan tras ser detenidas por no llevar mascarilla.
La sanción, impuesta por el responsable del distrito, ha sido además una forma para solucionar la falta de efectivos en las labores de los cementerios, como en este distrito que tan solo hay tres enterradores que no dan abasto con las muertes por la covid-19. El objetivo del responsable del distrito, el jefe Suyono, es "crear un efecto disuasorio contra las violaciones de las normas".
Una vez hecho el hueco, deben rezar, pero las autoridades no les obligan a meter el cadáver, quienes han querido dejar claro que no han manipulado los cuerpos, una función única y exclusiva del personal sanitario del país.
Pero no es la única medida poco común, durante el confinamiento sancionaban a quien se lo saltaba encerrándoles durante 14 días en casas embrujadas como castigo.
Indonesia ya suma 221.000 casos de coronavirus confirmados, siendo el segundo país del Sudeste asiático más afectado por la pandemia de la covid-19.
