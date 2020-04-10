londres
El número de muertes registradas en hospitales del Reino Unido por la covid-19 se ha incrementado en el récord de 980 en 24 horas, hasta un total de 8.958, informó este viernes el ministro de Sanidad, Matt Hancock.
Se trata del mayor incremento diario de fallecidos contabilizado en el país desde que en enero comenzó a extenderse la pandemia del nuevo coronavirus, después de anunciarse 881 el jueves y 938 el miércoles.
El ministro indicó que las personas hospitalizadas con síntomas ascienden a 19.304 y que el número de casos está en línea con otros países. Hancock instó a los británicos a permanecer en sus hogares en este soleado puente de Semana Santa para proteger al servicio nacional de salud (NHS, en inglés) y subrayó que aún no se ha llegado al "pico" de contagios.
El ministro aseguró que se ha aumentado la capacidad para hacer análisis del virus al personal sanitario y prometió que todos los trabajadores del sector podrán contar con equipamiento de protección, algo que reclaman.
También dijo que el estado de salud del primer ministro, el conservador Boris Johnson, ingresado el pasado 5 de abril en un hospital londinense con covid-19, "continúa mejorando" y transmitió su apoyo a "los afectados por esta terrible enfermedad".
Un portavoz del jefe del Gobierno dijo este viernes que Johnson sigue ingresado en el hospital de St. Thomas "en fase temprana" de recuperación de la covid-19. El líder conservador, de 55 años, ha sido trasladado a una planta del centro después de que el jueves abandonara la unidad de cuidados intensivos (UCI), donde pasó tres noches después de que empeoraran sus síntomas.
