sao paulo
Brasil sobrepasó este viernes los 70.000 muertos y 1,8 millones de casos del nuevo coronavirus, tras registrar 1.214 nuevos decesos y 45.048 contagios en las últimas 24 horas, informó el Gobierno del presidente Jair Bolsonaro, quien esta semana dio positivo de la covid-19.
Se trata del cuarto día consecutivo en que se contabilizan más de 1.200 muertes por día como consecuencia del patógeno en el país sudamericano, el segundo del mundo más afectado por la pandemia, tan solo por detrás de Estados Unidos.
El último boletín divulgado por el Ministerio de Salud informó igualmente de que otras 4.000 muertes están siendo investigadas por su relación con el virus, mientras que el número de personas recuperadas ya llega a 1.078.763, lo que supone el 59,9 % del total.
Brasilia, la capital del país, se ha convertido en una de las ciudades del país más afectadas actualmente por el nuevo coronavirus, un hecho que los especialistas atribuyen a una precipitada desescalada en la ciudad.
Los contagios se han acelerado en los últimos días en Brasilia, así como en el resto de la región centro-oeste, y suman un total de 67.297, con 856 muertes en la capital.
Otro de los estados donde el virus avanza con fuerza es Minas Gerais (sudeste), donde han sido contabilizados 70.086 casos y 1.505 decesos. La ocupación de las Unidades de Cuidados Intensivos de Belo Horizonte, su capital, se situó hoy por primera vez en una semana por debajo del 90%.
Pese a que Sao Paulo concentra el mayor número de casos y muertes por la covid-19 (359.110 y 17.442, respectivamente), la pandemia se ha estabilizado en el estado más poblado del país, según dijo hoy el gobernador, Joao Doria.
A comienzos de este mes, cuando la curva epidemiológica todavía era ascendente, el estado de Sao Paulo inició una reapertura gradual de su economía que llevó a la reapertura de bares y restaurantes, comercios y centros comerciales.
La capital paulista, la ciudad más populosa de Brasil con 12 millones de habitantes, tiene previsto reabrir este lunes los parques y gimnasios de la ciudad.
