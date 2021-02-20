MOSCÚ
El Ministerio de Sanidad de Rusia registró una nueva vacuna anticovid, la CoviVac, la tercera desarrollada en el país, anunció este sábado del primer ministro ruso, Mijaíl Mishustin.
"Quiero comenzar con una muy buena noticia. Hoy constatamos que se ha registrado la tercera vacuna, la CoviVac, elaborada por el centro Chumakov. A mediados de marzo entrarán en circulación las primeras 120.000 dosis", dijo el jefe del Gobierno en una reunión sobre la marcha del proceso de vacunación en el país. Agregó que la industria farmacéutica rusa incrementa permanentemente la producción de vacunas anticovid.
"Ya hemos producido más de 10 millones de dosis de la vacuna Sputnik V y cerca de 80.000 dosis de la EpiVacCorona, y próximamente se pondrá en marcha la tercera línea de producción de la CoviVac", dijo Mishustin, citado por la agencia oficial RIA Nóvosti.
Por su parte, la viceprimera ministra Tatiana Golíkova, informó de que en el primer semestre del año Rusia planea producir 88 millones de dosis de vacunas anticovid, de las que 83 millones son de Sputnik V.
Sobre la marcha del proceso de vacunación, Golikova indicó que el 45% de las personas mayores de 60 años ya ha sido vacunado, porcentaje que consideró "insuficiente", por lo que hizo un llamamiento a las autoridades regionales a redoblar los esfuerzos en ese sentido.
