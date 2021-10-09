madridActualizado:
Estados Unidos y los talibanes van a mantener sus primeras reuniones oficiales, casi dos meses después de la salida de las tropas estadounidenses de Afganistán.
Las reuniones tendrán lugar en Doha el sábado y el domingo y en ellas participarán 'altos representantes' de los talibanes. Washington no reveló quien representará al Gobierno de Joe Biden en los encuentros.
Estados Unidos ha mantenido contactos con los talibanes desde que se retiraron de Afganistán, y aunque esta será la primera reunión presencial, Washington sostuvo que "no se trata de otorgar reconocimiento o de conferir legitimidad".
EEUU quiere la vuelta de sus ciudadanos de Afganistan
El portavoz del gobierno estadounidense anunció que la "prioridad" de Estados Unidos en las reuniones será la salida de los pocos estadounidenses y otros extranjeros que siguen en Afganistán, así como la de los afganos con los que Washington tiene "un compromiso".
Además, EEUU quiere que "los talibanes cumplan su compromiso de no permitir terroristas en suelo afgano para amenazar la seguridad de Estados Unidos o de sus aliados".
El portavoz estadounidense afirmó que "presionaremos a los talibanes para que respeten los derechos de todos los afganos, incluidas las mujeres y las niñas, y para que formen un Gobierno inclusivo con un amplio apoyo", dijo el portavoz de la cartera de Exteriores.
Para finalizar, explicó que "esta reunión es una continuación de los contactos pragmáticos con los talibanes en asuntos de vital interés nacional para Estados Unidos.
