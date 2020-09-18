Estás leyendo: Un chef con 7 estrellas Michelin, con menús de 850 euros, pide donativos para pagar a sus empleados

El reconocido chef estadounidense, Thomas Keller, ha reabierto desde el 1 de septiembre su restaurante, The French Laundry, ubicado en California tras meses de cierre por la covid-19.

El chef estadounidense Thomas Keller en un hotel en Singapur el 30 de enero de 2008. / Tim Chong / Reuters
El reconocido chef estadounidense, Thomas Keller, ha reabierto desde el 1 de septiembre su restaurante The French Laundry ubicado en Yountville, California (EEUU), que llevaba cerrado varios meses debido a la pandemia de coronavirus. 

El lujoso establecimiento funciona desde inicios de este mes con solo tres mesas, una en cada uno de los tres comedores del local. El menú degustación asciende a la friolera de 850 dólares por cabeza, cuando por lo general el menú suele rondar los 350 dólares.

Pero no contento con la desorbitada cantidad que cobra por su "especial comida" el chef ha anunciado que se han abierto nuevas reservas para el próximo mes de octubre y para hacerlo debe ser a través de su página web, donde sorprendentemente también se puede encontrar una petición online de donativos para pagar a sus trabajadores.

"Le invito, si puede, a considerar una donación deducible de impuestos al Keller Restaurant Relief Fund para ayudar a su camarero favorito, al cantinero que conoce su estado de ánimo, al chef que envía un plato adicional, al portero que es parte integral de todo lo que hacemos, o los equipos de gerencia y administración que trabajan incansablemente", reza la petición.

El cocinero justifica el precio del menú afirmando que se debe a que frente a los nueve pases habituales, en este caso Keller y su equipo ofrecerán un menú postcuarentena con 18 platos y en el que están incluidos "todos los suplementos".

"Ofreceremos tres mesas dentro del histórico edificio French Laundry. Thomas Kellery y su equipo prepararán un extenso menú degustación del chef para usted y sus invitados", ha publicado el restaurante en su cuenta de Instagram.

El curriculum de Keller es interminable: además de las siete estrellas Michelín el prestigioso chef fue asesor de Pixar para la película Ratatouille.  

