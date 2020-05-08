WASHINGTON
La tasa de desempleo de Estados Unidos se disparó más de diez puntos porcentuales, hasta situarse en el 14,7% en abril, lo que supone su mayor alza mensual de la historia, así como el peor dato registrado en el país desde que hay datos, según las cifras publicadas este viernes por la oficina de estadísticas laborales del Departamento de Trabajo estadounidense.
Con respecto a los puestos de trabajo, la situación generada por el coronavirus Covid-19 provocó la destrucción de 20,5 millones de empleos. En marzo, la crisis asociada a la pandemia destruyó 870.000 empleos.
[Habrá ampliación]
