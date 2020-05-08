Estás leyendo: La tasa de paro de EEUU se dispara hasta un récord de 14,7% tras destruirse 20,5 millones de empleos en abril

Crisis económica por la covid-19 La tasa de paro de EEUU se dispara hasta un récord de 14,7% tras destruirse 20,5 millones de empleos en abril

En marzo, la crisis asociada a la pandemia destruyó 870.000 empleos.

07/05/2020.- Un profesional sanitario realiza un test a un paciente a la entrada de un hospital en Nueva York. EFE/Justin
Un profesional sanitario realiza un test a un paciente a la entrada de un hospital en Nueva York. EFE/Justin Lane

WASHINGTON

EUROPA PRESS

La tasa de desempleo de Estados Unidos se disparó más de diez puntos porcentuales, hasta situarse en el 14,7% en abril, lo que supone su mayor alza mensual de la historia, así como el peor dato registrado en el país desde que hay datos, según las cifras publicadas este viernes por la oficina de estadísticas laborales del Departamento de Trabajo estadounidense.

Con respecto a los puestos de trabajo, la situación generada por el coronavirus Covid-19 provocó la destrucción de 20,5 millones de empleos. En marzo, la crisis asociada a la pandemia destruyó 870.000 empleos.

