Estados Unidos ha reforzado este viernes el régimen de sanciones contra Cuba, aumentando las restricciones sobre las remesas y eliminando la exención sobre ciertas transacciones, con el fin de "aislar financieramente" a la isla caribeña.
"Estamos dando pasos adicionales para aislar financieramente al régimen cubano", ha dicho el secretario del Tesoro, Steven Mnuchin, que ha señalado como motivos "la opresión al pueblo cubano y el apoyo a otras dictaduras de la región, como el ilegítimo régimen de (Nicolás) Maduro" en Venezuela.
En concreto, el Tesoro ha limitado a mil dólares trimestrales el dinero que se puede enviar desde Estados Unidos a un nacional cubano, mientras que ha prohibido directamente el envío de remesas a familiares cercanos de dirigentes cubanos.
Como contrapartida, ha autorizado las remisas a "ciertos individuos y ONG independientes de Cuba" para "apoyar la actividad económica en el sector privado".
También ha prohibido a las entidades bancarias bajo jurisdicción estadounidense que efectúen transferencias de dinero con origen y destino fuera de Estados Unidos, conocidas como U-turn.
"Mediante estas enmiendas reguladoras, el Tesoro está negando a Cuba el acceso a divisas fuertes y frenando el mal comportamiento del Gobierno cubano", ha destacado Mnuchin.
El Tesoro ha incidido en que estas acciones sancionadoras se enmarcan en la decisión del presidente, Donald Trump, de poner fin al histórico diálogo con Cuba iniciado por su antecesor inmediato en el cargo, Barack Obama, en 2014.
