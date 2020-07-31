Eusebio Leal Spengler ha fallecido a los 77 años en La Habana, ciudad a la que le ha dedicado toda su vida. Fue miembro del Comité Central del Partido Comunista de Cuba desde el IV Congreso, diputado de la Asamblea Nacional del Poder Popular en la IV-1993, V-1998, VI-2003, VII-2008, VIII-2013 y IX –2018 Legislaturas, embajador de Buena Voluntad de la Organización de las Naciones Unidas.

Además fue doctor en Ciencias Históricas y Maestro en Ciencias Arqueológicas y en Estudios sobre América Latina y el Caribe, director del Museo de la Ciudad y de la Oficina del Historiador de La Habana, a lo que se suman varios reconocimientos como Honoris Causa de universidades cubanas y extranjeras avalaron su extraordinaria labor intelectual de décadas.

Se le considera "el hombre que devolvió el esplendor a La Habana", ya que asume las obras de restauración de la Casa de Gobierno, antiguo Palacio de los Capitanes Generales y Casa Capitular. Tras esas obras, se ocupó de las obras de restauración del resto de edificaciones de la ciudad por orden del Gobierno en 1981.

El 16 de abril de 1986 se le asigna la responsabilidad de las obras en la Fortaleza de San Carlos de La Cabaña y, posteriormente, en el Castillo de los Tres Reyes de El Morro. Según la UNESCO, el perímetro de las antiguas murallas y el Sistema de Fortificaciones para la defensa de la ciudad fue inscrito en el Índice del Patrimonio Mundial en 1982 con el número 27.

En una de sus últimas entrevistas concluía con las siguientes palabras: "Yo no aspiro a nada, no aspiro ni siquiera a eso que llaman la posteridad; yo no aspiro a nada, yo solo aspiro a haber sido útil. Y le pido perdón a todos aquellos que, a lo largo de la vida, en la búsqueda necesaria de lo que creí mi verdad, pude haber ofendido; y a mis propios errores que cometí con la pasión juvenil en que todo hombre y todo pueblo busca sus propios caminos. Yo creo que al final lo encontré, y que esa luz que veo ahora, ahí, en medio de las tinieblas del ocaso, es finalmente el camino".