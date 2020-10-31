Estás leyendo: Un cura de la Iglesia ortodoxa griega, herido por un disparo en un templo de Lyon

Un cura de la Iglesia ortodoxa griega, herido por un disparo en un templo de Lyon

El ataque se produce dos días después de que tres personas fueran degolladas en una basílica católica de Niza.

Skyline de la ciudad de Lyon, en Francia.
Skyline de la ciudad de Lyon, en Francia. — REUTERS

París

efe

Un cura de la Iglesia ortodoxa griega resultó herido por bala este sábado en un templo del centro de la ciudad francesa de Lyon, en el este del país, al tiempo que su agresor se dio a la fuga, indicaron medios locales.

En la zona, que se encuentra acordonada por las fuerzas del orden, el religioso fue evacuado en camilla al tiempo que señaló que no conocía al agresor, según indica el diario lionés Le Progres en su edición digital.

Los hechos tuvieron lugar en un templo ortodoxo griego situado en el distrito 7 de la tercera ciudad de Francia, en el barrio conocido como Jean Macé.

El ataque se produce dos días después de que tres personas fueran degolladas en una basílica católica de Niza, lo que llevó al Gobierno francés a reforzar la seguridad en templos religiosos en vísperas de la festividad cristiana de Todos los Santos.

