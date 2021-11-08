Estás leyendo: Daniel Ortega es reelegido por cuarta vez con el 75% de los votos

Daniel Ortega es reelegido por cuarta vez con el 75% de los votos

El presidente de Nicaragua gana las elecciones sin competencia: los rivales están encarcelados y la oposición, en el exilio.

El candidato presidencial Mauricio Orúe vota durante las elecciones presidenciales en Managua (Nicaragua).
El candidato presidencial Mauricio Orúe vota durante las elecciones presidenciales en Managua (Nicaragua). Jader Flores / EFE

Daniel Ortega ha resultado reelegido junto con su esposa, la vicepresidenta Rosario Murillo, por cuarta vez en las elecciones del domingo con un 75% de los votos a su favor, según el primer informe divulgado este lunes por el Consejo Supremo Electoral (CSE).

La victoria del presidente nicaragüense no tiene el respaldo de la comunidad internacional por las numerosas trabas que ha puesto en el proceso electoral y que chocan directamente con la idea de democracia: contrincantes presos, la mayoría de la oposición en el exilio o clandestina, sin cobertura de los medios de comunicación y sin competencia en las elecciones.

El 25% de los votos restantes se lo reparten cinco partidos

El informe expone que con el 49,25% de las 13.459 Juntas Receptoras de Votos (JRV) escrutadas, Ortega obtiene una amplia ventaja sobre los demás rivales. En segundo lugar, aparece el candidato del Partido Liberal Constitucionalista (PLC), Walter Espinoza, con un 14,4% de los votos y después Guillermo Osorno, del Camino Cristiano Nicaragüense (CCN), con el 3,44% de los votos. A la cola se sitúan Marcelo Montiel, de la Alianza Liberal Nicaragüense (ALN), Gerson Gutiérrez Gasparín, de la Alianza por la República (APRE), y Mauricio Orué, del Partido Liberal Independiente (PLI) los cuales han sacado 3,27%, 2,20% y 1,70% respectivamente.

La poca transparencia se aprecia también en el número de personas que fueron a votar. Mientras el órgano electoral aseguraba que en la jornada electoral participó el 65,34 % de los nicaragüenses, el observatorio multidisciplinario independiente Urnas Abiertas fijó en un 81,5 % la abstención. 

Duras críticas a Ortega

Óscar René Vargas, sociólogo y examigo del presidente, señala a Público que Daniel Ortega se ha convertido en un "dictador". "Él tiene control, sobre todo, por eso encarceló a sus contrincantes y decidió que no iba a tener competencia", apunta Vargas.

También Costa Rica ha rechazado el proceso electoral por por la "ausencia de condiciones y garantías" requeridas en una democracia para acreditar las elecciones como transparentes, creíbles, independientes, libres, justas e inclusivas, según recoge EFE.

