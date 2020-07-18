Estás leyendo: Declarado un incendio de consideración en el interior de la catedral de Nantes

Las llamas han llegado a asomar temporalmente por el medallón de la fachada.

Imagen del incendio en la catedral de Nantes. REUTERS.
europa press

Sesenta bomberos están intentando controlar un fuego declarado sobre las 08.00 de este sábado en la catedral de San Pedro y San Pablo de la ciudad francesa de Nantes, según han confirmado fuentes de Bomberos a los medios franceses.

Las llamas han comenzado en el interior del edificio y han llegado a asomar temporalmente por el medallón de la fachada, según han informado de bomberos de Loire-Atlantique al medio local Ouest-France.

Las tareas de extinción todavía siguen su curso. Esta no es la primera vez que esta catedral, situada en el corazón de Nantes se ve afectada por un incendio. El 28 de enero de 1972, el techo de la catedral gótica de San Pedro y San Pablo. Los servicios religiosos no se reanudaron hasta 1985, 13 años después del suceso.

